(FOX NEWS) — House Democrats on Tuesday announced articles of impeachment against President Trump alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress regarding his interactions with Ukraine, touching off a rapid-fire sequence that could result in a momentous floor vote in a matter of days.

“The framers of the Constitution prescribed a clear remedy for presidents who so violate their oath of office,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said. “No one, not even the president, is above the law.”

While Republicans have blasted the process as political, dubbing it the “focus group impeachment” in response to reports that Democrats tested different allegations with focus groups, Democrats are moving swiftly ahead of the holiday break.

