House Democrats on Tuesday said they would bring two articles of impeachment against President TrumpDonald John TrumpLawmakers release defense bill with parental leave-for-Space-Force deal House Democrats expected to unveil articles of impeachment Tuesday Houston police chief excoriates McConnell, Cornyn and Cruz on gun violence MORE, setting up just the third vote to impeach a U.S. president in history.

The charges brought by Democrats are that Trump abused the power of his office and that he obstructed Congress in the impeachment inquiry.

“It is an impeachable offense for a president to use the powers of his office to seek a personal benefit,” Nadler sad, pointing to Trump’s actions in Ukraine.

Both of the charges are related to the unfolding controversy surrounding Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine’s government to conduct an investigation of one of Trump’s political rivals — former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGabbard says she won’t participate in next debate even if she qualifies House Democrats expected to unveil articles of impeachment Tuesday FBI head rejects claims of Ukrainian 2016 interference MORE.

Democrats allege that Trump withheld security aid to Ukraine and refused to meet with Ukraine’s president unless that country opened an investigation in Biden and his son Hunter, who worked on the board of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings.

Republicans say Democrats have failed to provide the evidence to back up their case. They also say Democrats are seeking to remove a president they cannot defeat at the ballot box.

Democrats are not bringing articles of impeachment related to the long investigation by former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerTrump says he’ll release financial records before election, knocks Dems’ efforts House impeachment hearings: The witch hunt continues Speier says impeachment inquiry shows ‘very strong case of bribery’ by Trump MORE. They also did not bring charges related to other alleged crimes committed by Trump, despite some discussion within the caucus.

The charges were announced at a press conference Tuesday attended by Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse Democrats expected to unveil articles of impeachment Tuesday Impeachment witness to meet with Senate GOP Tuesday Press: Pelosi strikes back, hatred is a sin MORE (D-Calif.) and several committee chairs, who stood in front of a set of American flags.

They were announced a day after a Democratic staff counsel, going over the evidence produced by the House Intelligence Committee, said Trump represented a clear and present danger to the nation’s national security, and to fair and free elections.

The House could vote on Trump’s impeachment by next week, and he would become just the third president to be impeached. This would set up a trial in the GOP Senate, where many expect Trump would be acquitted.

DEVELOPING