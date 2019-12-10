On Monday’s episode of “The News & why it Matters,” Sara Gonzales, Glenn Beck, Stu Burguiere, and Jason Buttrill discussed a new report outlining 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions” that were found with the origins of the Russia investigation. The media framed the report as showing ” significant inaccuracies and omissions” when in reality the FBI lied.

Watch the video below for details.

Use code NEWS to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from ‘The News & Why It Matters’?

To enjoy more roundtable rundowns of the top stories of the day, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.