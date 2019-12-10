President Donald Trump was sharply critical Tuesday of FBI Director Christopher Wray’s response to the Justice Department’s inspector general report.

“I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

In an interview with ABC News, Wray reacted to the report, noting that the inspector general did not find that the investigation of Trump’s campaign was opened under improper motivations or political bias. That conclusion was criticized by Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham, who continue to investigate the entire process.

Wray also criticized the president and his supporters for using the term “Deep State” to describe officials in the FBI.

“I think that’s the kind of label that’s a disservice to the men and women who work at the FBI, who I think tackle their jobs with professionalism, with rigor, with objectivity, with courage,” Wray said, calling the term “an affront” to law officials in the bureau.

Asked by ACB News whether he thought the FBI unfairly targeted the Trump campaign, Wray replied, “I do not.”

Trump was sharply critical of Wray’s mixed reaction to the report.

“With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men and women working there!” he wrote.

