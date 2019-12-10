President Donald Trump ridiculed the Democrat presidential field on Tuesday, singling out Pete Buttigieg as a candidate he would be happy to run against in the 2020 election.

“You have Alfred E. Neuman who’s running and its like, “This guy?” Buttigieg? Boot-Edge-Edge?” Trump asked. “Can you believe he is doing well?”

The president spoke to supporters at a campaign rally in Hersey, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Trump noted that Buttigieg was among the leading fundraisers for the presidential race.

“I dream about him,” Trump said as the crowd laughed. “It’s true.”

Trump said that all the Democrats had become “crazy,” especially after he was elected president.

“It used to be a sane party now it’s an insane party,” he said. “But they’re all looking at the same thing.”

Trump said he would not make the mistake of attacking Sen. Elizabeth Warren too soon, like he did before, noting that she fought her way back in the polls.

He ridiculed the video of Warren trying to act casually to have a beer with supporters on social media with her husband making a cameo.

“She wants to be one of the group, ‘Hey let’s get a beer,” he mocked. “Did you ever see such a phony disgusting video?”