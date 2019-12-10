Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff and other liberal committee members announced their Articles of Impeachment on Tuesday morning at 9 AM ET.

Democrats are still not even through with their investigation but they got a timeline to meet!

What crooks!

The Sham Charges in the Sham Impeachment:

— Abuse of Power

— Obstruction of Congress

That’s all they could come up with.

What happened to the coercion, extortion, pay-for-play and bribery charges?

Democrats want the public to believe that if President Trump tried to defend himself from their communist show trial should be charged with obstruction.

Serial liar Adam Schiff spewed his lies again.

Rep. Adam Schiff: The remedy is impeachment. It is an extraordinary remedy and one that I’ve been reluctant to recommend. President Trump solicited a foreign nation Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into his opponent. A baseless conspiracy theory promoted by Russia to help his reelection campaign… When the president got caught he committed his second offense… Now some would argue why won’t you just wait? Why won’t you just wait until you get these witnesses the White House refuses to produce?… Why won’t you just let him cheat in just one more election?

This speech was so littered with lies and misrepresentations it was stunning!

We are witnessing the most corrupt Democrat party in a generation.

And that is saying a lot

