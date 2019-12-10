News Analysis

WASHINGTON—“China has been able to control the narrative on what Americans think about China.” So said Michael Harrison on Tuesday at the National Press Club.

Harrison, publisher of TALKERS, joined with The Epoch Times in sponsoring a forum to discuss the current state of U.S.-China relations. Panelists included Epoch Times experts on China, including Dr. Dana Cheng, a founder of the paper, and talk show hosts with particular interest in the subject, including Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former advisor to President Donald Trump, now with the Salem Radio Network.

The narrative on the China threat may be back in the hands of the United States now, however.

With both political parties in almost total agreement on the scope and breadth of the threat to the United States from China, the issue is championed from the White House itself.

Several panelists described China as seeking to become the world hegemon, displacing the United States. The result, they say, would give the world a far more authoritarian model of governance, with the other nations of the world becoming dependent on China.

Gorka said Trump has been ahead of the time in seeing the threat posed by China.

“Look at speeches that Donald Trump gave” decades ago, Gorka said. “His message hasn’t changed.”

Trump’s message contrasts with the unjustified hopefulness that dominated U.S. policy toward China. “We convinced ourselves that economic freedom would start the dominoes falling” in China, said Larry O’Conner of WMAL in Washington.

The miscalculation came by misunderstanding the example of the falling of the Soviet Union, which ultimately succumbed largely under the pressure of trying to keep up militarily with the United States.

(L-R) TALKERS publisher Michael Harrison, Sebastian Gorka of the Salem Radio Network, Dana Cheng of The Epoch Times, John Fredericks of the John Fredericks Radio Network, Doug Stephan of the nationally syndicated DJV Show, Larry O’Conner of WMAL-AM/FM, Joshua Philipp of The Epoch Times, and Nan Su of The Epoch Times at the “Talk Media Forum on U.S.-China Relations” at the National Press Club in Washington Dec. 10, 2019. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

China’s Survival at America’s Expense

China, which had no such pressure from the United States then, is under another kind of pressure today, however.

O’Conner noted that “if all of the U.S. companies left China, China would be destroyed.”

Gorka echoed that sentiment.

“China is in trouble. It needs to maintain double digit growth rates for the next 30 years” in order to survive, he said.

“The biggest threat to China,” Gorka said, “is internal collapse”.

At the same time that China lives under tremendous domestic pressures, though, it attempts to offload some of that burden by increasing its capabilities and resource base abroad, particularly in the United States.

China’s pressure on nearly every industry in the United States has been unparalleled. And, say panelists, it goes beyond the scope of just simple competition.

“In a very specific way, China has been buying up the means of production for food,” said Doug Stephan of the nationally-syndicated “DJV Show”.

Emphasizing that China already bought Smithfield, the largest pork producer in the world, three years ago, China now has its sights set on other major brands and producers.

“China is about to buy Bumblebee,” he said. Not only does this include its tuna product, but also its chicken and crab products as well.

Chicken producers are next, Stephan says.

“The Chinese have started to have liaison discussions with Tyson and Purdue” to grow chickens for China.

The company buyouts and long-term contracts are among tactics used by China to gain economic advantage.

Chinese involvement in the American food industry also has a political purpose.

“It’s in the Chinese interest to make the farmers upset. China wants to disrupt the farmers because China doesn’t want Trump to win” next year’s 2020 presidential election.

Not only the production of food, but the entire supply chain of the United States has been targeted, according to John Fredericks of John Fredericks Radio. Among other tactics, Beijing subsidizes industries until they can put foreign competitors out of business.

“The unholy alliance of all time is Washington and New York, with Goldman Sachs, Dow Jones, Wall Street, and China all colluding with each other to destroy our supply chain,” Fredericks said.

“What the president is attempting is bringing the supply chain back.”

Only the restoration of the American supply chain, Fredericks argues, will “cut off their long-term goal.”

Then, “we gain back control of our geo-economic destiny.”

Strategic Issues

Cheng highlighted the larger issue. “The trade war is not about two countries. It’s about a free world and a Communist regime.”

We know that there have been thousands of protests a year in China during recent years, Cheng continued.

“But how many protests are there now?” she asked.

With the economic slowdown, it’s likely more, but “there are no more reports about them.”

The censorship in China on sensitive subjects such as riots in China is not just a function of the Chinese media acceding to Chinese Communist Party dictates, however.

“We have to break this suicidal culture in America where Google won’t work with the Pentagon but will work with the Chinese Communist Party,” said Gorka.

“Trump is not a neo-conservative or an interventionist,” Gorka continued.

But Trump is also “not a president to be trifled with, or tested,” Gorka said. Chinese leader Xi Jinping may think he can “play” Donald Trump, but, continued Gorka, “we know what you’re afraid of and Donald Trump knows how to leverage it.”