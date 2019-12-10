https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ewtn-catholics-trump-2020-election/2019/12/10/id/945302

Fifty-three percent of American Catholics plan to vote for President Donald Trump in 2020 or are open to the possibility, a new EWTN News/RealClear Opinion Research poll reveals.

Here is how the poll results, released Monday, break down:

  • 34% are certain they would vote for Trump. 10% say there is a good chance and 9% say it is a possibility.
  • 38% say they will never vote for Trump and 9% say it is unlikely they will cast their ballots in favor of him.
  • 39% would vote for him in a matchup with former Vice President Joe Biden, who is favored by 52%. He also trails in matchups with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (39% to 54%), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (41% to 49%), and Pete Buttigieg (41% to 46%).

The poll, conducted Nov. 15-23, surveyed 2,055 registered voters, including 1,223 Catholic voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.38 percentage points with the total sample and plus or minus 2.66 percentage points with the sample of Catholic voters.

