Speaking with BlazeTV host Glenn Beck on his radio show Tuesday morning, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) confirmed that the U.S. Senate will hold an impeachment trial aimed at exposing the Ukrainian scandal, and said that the Senate trial would be “fair” to the president unlike the impeachment probe in the House.

Earlier in the interview, Cruz had described the House impeachment inquiry as a “partisan show trial” that would ultimately be “thrown out” in the Senate.

Beck later pressed Cruz on the Senate’s intentions: “Please tell me that you are going to hold an impeachment trial and expose all of this stuff in the Senate, won’t you?”

“We will have a trial in the Senate unlike the House where there was no due process and no fairness,” Cruz confirmed to Beck during the on-air interview. “I believe [the trial in] the Senate will be much more fair.”

Cruz also said he believed that President Trump and his legal team should be allowed to call any witnesses that support his case, including Hunter Biden and the alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella.

“We’re going to allow the White House and the president to present their defense,” Cruz told Beck. “I believe that means if the president wants to call witnesses, the president should be able to call witnesses.”

“If the president wants to call Hunter Biden or the whistleblower — whomever the president wants to call,” Cruz said.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

s3.amazonaws.com



Beck has been outspoken about what he considers the real Ukrainian scandal, which is the State Department-funded, George Soros-led “shadow government” effort in Ukraine.

During the interview, Beck and Cruz also agreed that allegations of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election in collusion with the Democratic Party and the Hillary Clinton campaign were, in fact, founded, and that further investigation is justified.

Investigation into 2016 election interference was one of two requests from Trump to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the alleged quid pro quo, the other being an investigation into Hunter Biden’s suspicious involvement with the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma.

In a lengthy exposé on BlazeTV last month, Beck suggested that the impeachment probe against President Trump must go to trial so that the details of the underlying scandals in Ukraine could be brought to light.

Curious Americans will have to wait, however, because according to a Politico report, the Senate impeachment trial will likely be postponed until January.