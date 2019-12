(FOX NEWS) — You can now binge-watch the story of Jesus from your phone just in time for Christmas.

VidAngel, a faith-based streaming company that allows users to filter language, nudity and other content from shows, released “The Chosen: Season One” Monday through its own app of the same name as the show, which has already been downloaded and streamed in 142 countries.

Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus, told Fox News he looks forward to portraying Christ for more seasons to come.

[embedded content]

