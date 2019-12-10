House Republicans are accusing Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. of embarking on a “smear” campaign after he published the phone records of Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., in the panel’s impeachment report, according to The Hill.

Republicans claim the published phone data is unfair and sets a bad precedent, the news outlet said.

The panel’s report revealed that Nunes had communications with key figures in the House impeachment inquiry: Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer and Giuliani’s Soviet-born associate Lev Parnas, who has been indicted on campaign finance charges, The Hill noted.

Judiciary Committee member, Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., blasted Schiff’s actions.

“I think it’s disgraceful, it’s appalling, it ought to frighten the hell out of every American,” he said. “If he can do that to Devin Nunes, he can do that to anybody he doesn’t like.”

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., said it was inappropriate to reveal the names of individuals in the call logs who are not the focus of a criminal investigation. And he told Schiff’s Democratic counsel, Daniel Goldman that Democrats wanted to “smear” Nunes.

And Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., suggested Schiff was “spying” on members of Congress and questioned why the records weren’t raised during he televised Intelligence hearings last month.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who is working on changes to congressional rules on call records, said: “Nobody should get your records. This is a big deal; this is a huge deal.”

Meanwhile, Schiff has defended including the cell phone call records in the impeachment report. He claimed the pushback has only come from the “far-right.”