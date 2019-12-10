Former Federal Prosecutor Robert Ray joined America’s following the Democrat Party’s announcement to impeach the president.

Democrats are still not even finished with their investigation but they got a timeline to meet!

What crooks!

The Sham Charges in the Sham Impeachment:

— Abuse of Power

— Obstruction of Congress

That’s all they could come up with.

What happened to the coercion, extortion, pay-for-play and bribery charges?

Robert Ray told FOX News following the Democrats’ “solemn” press conference that neither charge is an impeachable offense.

Robert Ray: My first reaction to that is despite what you just heard from Chairman Nadler, neither one of those is a high crime or misdemeanor. So we have not passed through an investigation over the course of the last several months where it’s not treason, it’s not bribery, it’s not extortion, it’s not a foreign an illegal foreign campaign violation it’s now whatever a majority of the House of Representatives that is controlled by the Democrats say it is, which is abuse of power, abuse of conduct and an inter-branch dispute.

Via America’s Newsroom:

