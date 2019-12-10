A company recently recalled a bulk cut fruit mix that is primarily served to schools and hospitals after dozens of people reported symptoms of Salmonella after consuming the product.

Tailor Cut Produce posted the recall on Dec. 7 for its Fruit Luau mix, which contains cut honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple and grapes.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration shared the company’s recall the following day.

It was officially posted after 33 people in southern Pennsylvania reported symptoms of salmonella, according to CNN.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said in a statement that all reported cases thus far have been at four different hospitals, but have not yet named the facilities.

“We recommend that any facility who use Tailor Cut Produce pre-cut fruit to immediately stop and throw it away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in the statement. “The cases have been seen in facilities that provide care to some of our most vulnerable patients.

“Tailor Cut Produce is working with health officials and will be issuing a voluntarily recall. All of the healthcare facilities involved in this outbreak have removed this product from their kitchens and are working with us to determine the source of the contamination.”

The New Jersey-based company primarily sells its wholesale product to hospitals, restaurants and schools, according to the FDA.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever.

While these symptoms normally occur 12 to 72 hours after exposure, they can appear up to a week later.

In rare cases, more serious illnesses such as infections can also occur.

Tailor Cut Produce said the recalled product was distributed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1.

The product was distributed in “2/1 gallon cases with a date of production stamped on the side,” according to the produce company’s statement.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, salmonella is a common cause of diarrhea and vomiting.

Over 40,000 cases are reported each year across the country.

If you believe you have consumed any of this contaminated product, you are urged to contact a local health provider for treatment. You can also contact Tailor Cut Produce at (732) 246-2002.

