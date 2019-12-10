Speaker Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters and other liberal chairmen announced their Articles of Impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday morning.

Democrats are still not through with their investigation.

— Abuse of Power

— Obstruction of Congress

That’s all they could come up with.

Their “quid pro quo” and bribery charges disappeared after the sham impeachment show trials proved Trump did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The House Judiciary Committee will vote on the Articles of Impeachment this week and send the vote to the full House next week.

The full House is expected to vote next week and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) claimed the Dems do not plan to whip the impeachment votes.

However, not all Democrats are on board with impeachment which can pose a huge problem for Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Hoyer.

A group of rogue, vulnerable Democrats are spooked and floating censuring President Trump instead of impeaching him, Politico reported on Monday.

A small group of vulnerable House Democrats is floating the longshot idea of censuring President Donald Trump instead of impeaching him, according to multiple lawmakers familiar with the conversations. The group of about 10 members included Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.), Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.), and Ben McAdams (D-Utah.).

But the Dem leadership is claiming they won’t be using any tools such as pressure or coercion to “whip the votes” to make sure the entire Democrat Caucus is on board with impeachment?

Colleague Sally Persons rpts Hoyer says Dems don’t plan to whip impeachment votes — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 10, 2019

Democrats HAVE NO IDEA the boomerang that is about to hit them upside their heads!

There are 31 Democrats who are representing districts President Trump won in 2016.

After three years of constant attacks and vicious assault be Democrats Trump voters have only grown in their support of this president.

These 31 Democrats WILL LOSE THEIR SEAT if they DARE to vote for this sham impeachment!

Here again is the list of the Endangered 31 Dems:

Via Paul Sperry

Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.)

Lucy McBath’s (D-Ga.)

Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.)

Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.)

Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa)

Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa)

Cindy Axne’s (D-Iowa)

Jared Golden (D-Maine)

Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.)

Haley Stevens (D-Mich.)

Angie Craig (D-Minn.)

Collin Peterson (D-Minn.)

Susie Lee’s (D-Nev.)

Chris Pappas’s (D-N.H.)

Jefferson Van Drew (D-N.J.)

Andy Kim (D-N.J.)

Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)

Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.)

Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.)

Max Rose (D-N.Y.)

Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.)

Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.)

Kendra Horn(D-Okla.)

Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.)

Conor Lamb (D-Pa.)

Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.)

Ben McAdams (D-Utah)

Elaine Luria’s (D-Va.)

Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.)

Ron Kind (D-Wis.)

A vote for impeachment is a vote to the unemployment line.

The post Full House Vote Expected Next Week – Dems Claim They Don’t Plan to Whip Impeachment Votes as Group of Vulnerable Dems Spooked, Float Censure Instead appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.