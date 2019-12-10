Top Republicans in the House are vowing to use every procedural tool available to them to strong-arm Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee and get them to hold a minority hearing on impeachment.

In a letter led by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), sent to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold NadlerJerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerREAD: Articles of impeachment against Trump Trump, White House rip Democrats over impeachment articles GOP lawmaker criticizes Democratic counsel over facial expression: ‘Be very careful’ MORE (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday, the conservative members noted Republicans had previously requested a minority hearing be held before articles of impeachment were introduced. The group argued that while Democrats did not comply with their requested timeline, under current rules they are entitled to a hearing.

“During the open hearing on December 4, 2019, Congressman [Jim] Sensenbrenner [R-Wis.], on behalf of all of the Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee, presented you with a request for a minority hearing in compliance with Clause 2(1)(1) of Rule XI. To date, you have ignored the request and failed to respond to repeated questioning on the matter,” they wrote.

The lawmakers went on to allege the Democrats’ probe has been conducted at an “unprecedented speed,” adding that while they do not control the panel’s schedule, they feel the minority hearing should be held before the articles are voted on in the committee in coming days.

“The House rules do not afford you the ability to deny this request. Though scheduling is left to your discretion, when considering the unprecedented speed at which the majority is moving towards impeaching a duly elected president, a delay under these circumstances is tantamount to a denial of our right to a minority hearing,” they continued.

“Until our procedural rights as Members of the United States House of Representatives are respected, we will avail ourselves of every parliamentary tool available to us in committees and the House floor in order to highlight your inaction,” it reads.

In addition to Biggs, 71 GOP lawmakers including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyMcCarthy alleges timing of Pelosi’s announcement on USMCA was politically motivated Democrat who opposed Trump, Clinton impeachment inquiries faces big test CNN Pelosi town hall finishes third in cable news ratings race, draws 1.6M MORE (Calif.), Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseLighthizer starts GOP charm offensive on Trump trade deal Pelosi announces support for new Trump NAFTA deal Controversy on phone records intensifies amid impeachment MORE (La.), GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyOvernight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Stopgap spending bill includes military pay raise | Schumer presses Pentagon to protect impeachment witnesses | US ends civil-nuclear waiver in Iran Cruz, Graham and Cheney call on Trump to end all nuclear waivers for Iran Pompeo: US ending sanctions waiver for site where Iran resumed uranium enrichment MORE (Wyo,) signed onto the letter.

Republicans have been highly critical of the impeachment process since it kicked off early this fall, calling it a “sham” and a process that has been shrouded in secrecy. Democrats have adamantly defended it, arguing they have pursued a thorough and fair probe into potential corruption.

“The Democrats haven’t thrown out the rule book, they lit it on fire, and, you know, danced around it. There is no mechanism for us to be able to put on our case given Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffCBS’s Major Garrett: Democrats walking away from bribery, extortion allegations against Trump ‘in full public view’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — House Dems charge Trump with abuse, obstruction of Congress in impeachment articles Trump, White House rip Democrats over impeachment articles MORE‘s veto of our witnesses and Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerREAD: Articles of impeachment against Trump Trump, White House rip Democrats over impeachment articles GOP lawmaker criticizes Democratic counsel over facial expression: ‘Be very careful’ MORE‘s rejection of our entitled evidentiary hearing,” Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzPro-trade group launches media buy as Trump and Democrats near deal on new NAFTA Tempers flare at tense Judiciary hearing on impeachment Gaetz questions Democratic counsel about political donations MORE (R-Fla.) told The Hill. “This would be like a criminal trial where the prosecution put on their case, and the defense wasn’t allowed to admit evidence, unless the prosecution agreed to it.”

The House Judiciary Committee could hold a markup on the two articles of impeachment unveiled on Tuesday as soon as Wednesday evening, with some projecting a floor vote before Christmas.

Nadler declined to comment on whether the minority hearing will take place.