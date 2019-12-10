“It’s designed to send a very clear and simple message to Russia or any other country that is thinking about interfering in our elections and undermining our democracy that if we catch you, you will suffer a severe penalty,” Van Hollen said.
He added that he was open to considering further legislation but warned that sanctions are a “two-edge sword.”
“The mechanisms in this bill have been designed more to attack the Trump administration and Republicans than to attack the Russians and those who would attack our country and our elections,” Crapo added.
“When we can stop trying to make it anti-Trump or anti-Republican or make politics out of the problems that Russia truly is creating for us, maybe we can come together and pass yet another strong piece of legislation to move forward,” he said.
Van Hollen noted he and Rubio had made changes to their original bill to try to bring on more support, including adding the ability for Trump to waive the new sanctions.
“This has nothing to do with President Trump. This has to do with protecting our elections,” Van Hollen said.
The back-and-forth marks the latest instance of Democrats trying to pass election-related legislation on the Senate floor only to be blocked by GOP senators.
Democrats have also tried to pass legislation that would bolster the United States’s election infrastructure and require campaigns to report any offers of foreign assistance to the FBI.
“On the question of interference in our domestic affairs, I was clear, it’s unacceptable and I made our expectation of Russia clear,” Pompeo said during a joint press conference with Lavrov.
Lavrov also met with Trump at the White House on Tuesday. Trump said in a tweet that they discussed election meddling. Lavrov, however, disputed the White House account telling reporters “we haven’t even actually discussed elections.”