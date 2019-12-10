Rep. Ted YohoTheodore (Ted) Scott YohoHaley: Giuliani should’ve been named ‘special envoy’ to Ukraine GOP lawmakers express concerns about Giuliani’s work in Ukraine CNN slams GOP for not appearing on network after mass shootings, conservatives fire back MORE (R-Fla.) announced he will not seek re-election on Tuesday, citing his pledge to only serve four terms in Congress.

“I believed when I ran in term limits. I ran on a pledge to serve four terms – eight years and come home,” he said. “Many told me I was naive and they’re probably right. I was told the district has changed three times and so the pledge isn’t binding and I could rationalize that. However, I truly believe a person’s word is their bond and should live up to their word.”

The Florida Republican was first elected in 2012 and rose to become a senior member on the powerful House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also sits on the House Committee on Agriculture and is a member of the Republican Study Committee and House Freedom Caucus, Prior to his time in the lower chamber, Yoho worked as a large animal veterinarian.

In a letter written to supporters, Yoho thanked his constituents and vowed to continue his work through the end of his term.

“I write this letter today to announce my retirement from the U.S. Congress where I have had the privilege of Representing Florida’s 3rd Congressional District for the past seven years, absolutely the very best district in Florida,” he wrote.

“It’s hard to believe my 4th term is coming to an end when the 116th Congress closes January 2021. Carolyn and I want to thank all of our awesome and loyal supporters who believed in us enough to give us the incredible honor to serve as a Member of the United States Congress. A government that represents the greatest country on earth.”

Yoho went on to recount the issues he is proud to have worked on during his tenure in the lower chamber, highlighting his work on foreign policy and economic reforms, but added he feels it’s time to “pass the baton on to a new generation.”

Yoho’s seat is expected to remain in GOP control, with Cook Political Report ranking it as an R+9 district.

Yoho is the 23rd GOP lawmaker to announce their retirement during the 116th Congress.