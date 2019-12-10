Hillary Clinton on Tuesday celebrated following the House Democrats’ announcement of two articles of impeachment against President Trump, proclaiming that he is “waging war” against “our democracy.”

The twice-failed presidential candidate reacted to the House Democrats’ official announcement, presenting two articles of impeachment against the president: Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“We must defend our democracy, and the painful truth is that the occupant of the Oval Office is waging war against it,” Clinton tweeted alongside a clip of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) remarks:

Schiff stated during his brief remarks that it is essential for Democrats to run with impeachment quickly, lest Trump “cheat” in an election again.

“The argument, ‘Why don’t you just wait?’ comes down to this: Why don’t you just let him cheat in just one more election?” Schiff stated. “Why not let him have foreign help one more time?”:

His remarks hint at the longheld beliefs of impeachment-driven Democrats, who originally hoped the Mueller report would prove that the Trump campaign colluded and conspired with Russia.

The Mueller report found no such evidence, forcing Democrats to move impeachment goalposts yet again. Many impeachment-driven Democrats put stock in a “whistleblower” complaint regarding Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While Democrats took it far, even holding public impeachment hearings featuring numerous witnesses – many of whom were testifying based on hearsay – none were able to clearly demonstrate an impeachable offense. Ambassador Gordon Sondland admitted that his claim of the existence of “quid pro quo” was based purely on presumption and said Trump told him directly he wanted “nothing” from Ukraine and “no quid pro quo.”

Additionally, as numerous lawmakers – particularly Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) – have pointed out, Ukraine got the phone call, aid, and meeting, taking the wind out of the partisan impeachment inquiry’s sails. Notably, the articles of impeachment presented by the Democrats do not include bribery or extortion.

Clinton has been cheering for impeachment from the sidelines for weeks, asserting that there is no question that Trump has committed impeachable crimes.

“The question is whether Republicans in Congress will affirm that an American president is not above the law,” she wrote:

“In the United States of America, no one is above the law,” she wrote upon House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) announcement last week, calling on Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to draft the articles of impeachment:

