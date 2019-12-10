House Democrats are expected to lay out articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, accusing the Commander in Chief of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, according to multiple reports.

What are the details?

The Washington Post first reported Monday that two articles would be announced Tuesday morning, citing three unnamed officials familiar with the matter. According to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), details on specific articles would be revealed by himself and other Democratic committee chairs during a planned news conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“There will be some announcement tomorrow morning,” Engel told reporters on Monday, adding, “This is not a happy day, but I think we are doing what we have to do.”

CNN also reported that at least two articles would be unveiled, “one on abuse of power and the other obstruction of Congress.” The outlet further reported that Democrats debated during a private meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Monday night “whether to also include another article of obstruction of justice that details the allegations in the Mueller report.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) set the stage for rolling out the articles during his closing statement at his committee’s impeachment hearing on Monday, saying there was extensive proof that the president committed wrongdoing, the Daily Mail reported.

“The facts are clear. The danger to our democracy is clear and our duty is clear,” Nadler said, accusing the president of being “a continuing threat to the integrity of our elections and to our democratic system of government.”

The chairman added, “Such conduct is clearly impeachable. This committee will proceed accordingly.”

According to the Washington Examiner, Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) are expected to lead Tuesday morning’s press conference.

Anything else?

Multiple reports also claim that the mark-up could occur on the articles of impeachment as early as Wednesday, followed by a vote in the Judiciary Committee. If that timeline holds, the full House of Representatives could vote on impeachment as early as next week.