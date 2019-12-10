House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over his contacts with Ukraine: Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Present at the announcement on Capitol Hill were House committee chairs Adam Schiff (D-CA), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Eliot Engel (D-NY), Maxine Waters (D-CA), Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), and Richard Neal (D-MA).

“Today, in the service to our duty to the Constitution and to our country, the House Judiciary Committee is introducing two articles of impeachment, charging the President of the United States of committing high crimes and misdemeanors,” Nadler said prior to announcing the articles of impeachment.

