Oregon, the pioneers’ paradise rich in resources and promise, a state famous for its beautiful and varied landscape, is falling fast.

Once a land prospering because of hard-working individuals making the most of freedom, the Beaver State — like California, New York and Illinois before it — has become a nanny state.

Its government is destroying individuality, privacy, conscience, God-given rights, productivity and incentive. Unless voters turn this around, Oregon will become just another failure in a long list of collectivist experiments gone wrong.

For years a left-of-center state, Oregon recently shifted to the radical left. Those who feel the brunt of this shift are most often families, women and defenseless children.

Ironically, radical Democrats who present themselves as champions of families, women and children are the very agents of their destruction.

Policies put in place by Democrats — the party in complete control of the state — don’t help and protect families, women and children; they do them great injury. The following information is offered to encourage voters to become the real champions of families, women and children by voting for substantial change in November 2020.

Oregon has some of the most permissive abortion laws in America. According to the most recent statistics from the Guttmacher Institute, 9,640 baby boys and girls were killed in the womb in Oregon in 2017.

In Oregon, there are no restrictions on late-term abortions. There is no prohibition on killing the fetus due to gender. Health care insurers and providers are required to provide abortion services. Conscience is no defense for refusing to participate.

Oregon’s Reproductive Health Equity Act provides abortion services paid for by taxpayers. These services extend to women living in the state illegally. Pro-life voters are forced to violate conscience knowing their tax dollars are demanded to fund abortion.

We once believed all human life is sacred. There is no question the fetus is a human life. Taking that life for mere personal convenience tells us we no longer hold life sacred. The consequences are dire.

Abortion sends the message that ‘life is cheap.’ That message severely impacts everyone, especially young people.

It is a short distance from ‘life is cheap’ to ‘life is meaningless.’ Is it any wonder teen suicide is epidemic?

Babies feel horrific pain during dismemberment abortion. Think of it: As a society, we say innocent, defenseless babies have no rights in this country.

There are only two ways to justify this killing: 1) claim the baby is not human (a lie); or 2) assert that the woman’s interests are superior to all other interests. These claims cannot be called just by any measure.

Abortion devastates women. Deaths are reported. Physical injury can result. Psychological damage and emotional injury last for a lifetime.

Abortion is genocidal. Abortion rates in the black community are far higher than average. Clinics are often located in or near urban centers where there are large concentrations of women of color.

It is documented that abortionists sell the body parts of babies ‘harvested’ during abortion. Abortion is big business, a business that has grown enormously with the selling of baby body parts and organs.

Our society becomes more and more susceptible to lies and moral confusion when the murder of babies is called ‘women’s health care.’

Since 1973, when the Supreme Court ‘legalized’ abortion, more than 60 million babies have been murdered in the womb. The conscience of a nation has been seared in this holocaust.

If you pay taxes in the state of Oregon, you directly fund the murder of babies. You fund each and every outcome listed above. If we do not vote against this madness, we become complicit and we finance killing.

A culture without conscience invites catastrophe.

