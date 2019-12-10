DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz released his much anticipated report on Obama regime FISA Warrant abuse during the 2016 election on Monday.

Here is a link to the full report.

The report revealed what we knew to be true all along — the FBI defrauded the FISA court and purposely omitted exculpatory information from the FISA judges in order to obtain FOUR FISA warrants on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

IG Horowitz, an Obama-appointee however, concluded that the FBI investigation into Trump was justified and not politically motivated.

For the first time in history a sitting US president was caught sending in operatives to spy on the opposition campaign.

The initial reaction to the report was that it was a wash. Democrats cheered the results saying it showed no political bias by FBI officials against Candidate and then President Trump.

However, the report listed 17 inaccuracies and omissions by the deep state FBI in their spying on Trump adviser Carter Page.

Notice that NOT ONE of these criminal acts of bias HELPED Donald Trump or his campaign or administration!

Every “flaw” in the investigation assisted the crooked FBI and their team of Obama investigators!

Every one!

This is IMPOSSIBLE without BIAS!

The IG report states that the FBI made 17 “errors.” The laws of probability apply. If these were random errors, you’d expect about half to be in Trump’s favor and half not. Well, if you do the math, the chance of all 17 being against Trump are roughly 1 in a million. It’s bias. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) December 9, 2019

There were 17 significant inaccuracies and omissions in the FISA report. Seven occurred in the first FISA warrant to spy on Trump campaign volunteer Carter Page and another ten were identified by the DOG IG in subsequent reports.

Here is the list of initial seven issues identified in the first FISA application (paraphrased) –

1. Omitted information that Carter Page worked for another government agency – the only agency that they talk of in this manner is the CIA.

2. Provided a statement on Christopher Steele that overstated his past and needed to be ran by Steele’s agent per the law but it wasn’t.

3. Omitted information from Steele’s source who was known as a ‘boaster’ and ’embellisher’.

4. Lied and stated that Steele did not provide an article to Yahoo News when he had and they knew it.

5. Omitted that Papadopoulos had stated that nobody in Trump campaign had collaborated with Russia.

6. Omitted Page’s words that he never met or worked with Manafort which was in contrast to report claiming they were working on a conspiracy with Russia.

7. Claimed Page was an agent of Russia but omitted statements that Page made that contradicted this assertion.

Here are the remaining ten issues that were associated with renewal applications (paraphrased) –

8. Omitted the fact that Steele’s primary sub source had made allegations that raised significant concerns with the reliability of his information used by Steele.

9. Omitted Pages prior relationship with another government agency and an OGC Attorney altered an email from Carter Page that stated that Page was a source to then say Page was not a source.

10. Omitted information that Steele had done things like ‘pursued people with political risk’, ‘didn’t always use the best judgement’, etc…

11. Omitted information from Bruce Ohr that Steele was paid by the Clinton campaign and Simpson was paying Steele and Steele was desperate not to see Trump get elected’.

12. Failed to update information that Simpson was hired by the Democrat Party and/or DNC.

13. Failed to correct assertion in FISA application that Steele did not give information to Yahoo.

14. Omitted the finding that Steele was suitable for continued operation based on information that his dossier was minimally corroborated.

15. Omitted Papadopolous information to that Trump campaign was not involved in DNC email hack.

16. Omitted Joseph Mifsud’s denials that he supplied information to Papadopoulos that suggested Trump campaign received information from Russia.

17. Omitted information that Page played no role in the Republican platform change on Russia’s annexation of Ukraine as alleged in the report.

The post IMPOSSIBLE! EVERY SINGLE ONE of the 17 Flaws and Omissions Listed in IG Report WENT AGAINST DONALD TRUMP — But IG Said There Was No Bias?!! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.