(Bloomberg) — With no end to Israel’s political crisis in sight, a group of lawmakers has submitted a bill to disband parliament and hold a third election in less than a year on March 2.

Debate on the bill is to begin on Wednesday morning, hours ahead of a midnight deadline for parliament to find a lawmaker who could form a governing coalition. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival, former military chief Benny Gantz, have already failed to do so.

The political gridlock is closely intertwined with Netanyahu’s legal troubles, and polls show a third vote wouldn’t assure an end to the impasse.

To contact the reporter on this story: Amy Teibel in Jerusalem at ateibel@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Gwen Ackerman

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.