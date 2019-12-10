Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Tuesday to discuss the two articles of impeachment House Democrats announced today accusing President Donald Trump of “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.”

Cruz described the articles of impeachment as “an admission of failure on the part of the Democrats” that has “0 percent chance of succeeding in the Senate.”

Cruz addressed an interview he did on NBC’s “Meet the Press” over the weekend, saying host Chuck Todd mocked his claim that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election out of fear. The “propagandists” in the mainstream media, who no longer even “pretend to be fair and objective,” are panicking because the impeachment case is “collapsing,” he said.

“The reason they’re laughing, the reason they’re mocking and attacking any claim about Ukraine, is that they’re terrified,” Cruz continued. “I’ve done ‘Meet the Press’ a lot of times. Chuck Todd knows how to be a real journalist. He’s capable of asking questions that are real questions, and I’ve never seen Chuck Todd panic as much as he did on Sunday. And all the media is panicking because they see the Democrats’ case collapsing, and they’re running like rats from a ship.”

Cruz went on to say that the Democrats’ impeachment case is collapsing because they have failed to present any facts or evidence to indicate that the president committed an impeachable offense — and the partisan media know it.

“They are desperately trying to preserve the narrative. I have to say, it’s been hysterical to see the media screaming,” he added. “The fact that they get so hysterical is revealing. It shows how scared they are. They don’t have any evidence. And what they’re going to do next week, which is vote to impeach, they decided they wanted to do in November of 2016. So, it’s unrelated to any facts. It’s not related to evidence.”

Cruz later confirmed that the Senate will hold an impeachment trial to expose the corruption in Ukraine. Read more on this here.

