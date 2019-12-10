We reported in January and now we know that the FBI had four investigations into Trump team members – General Flynn, Carter Page, Papadopoulos and Manafort.

These individual investigations were set up against Carter Page, Papadopoulos, General Flynn and Manafort. This is why the Mueller gang went after these four with a vengeance after the election – to try and find anything on them so their illegal spying would not appear illegal!

Below is a thread from Nick Weil on Twitter from January that presented a plausible analysis on the number of investigations that the FBI had on President Trump – all based on a fake dossier. We knew then that there was enough evidence to shut down the Mueller investigation and have the Obama far-left goons in the FBI and DOJ arrested and in jail –

2/ John Solomon had an article in July of last year which included a very clear (and shocking) piece of information: It said: “Crossfire Hurricane was one of the code names for *four* separate investigations the FBI conducted related to Russia matters in the 2016 election.” — Nick Weil (@nick_weil) January 13, 2019

There were four separate code names that we knew of in January and thought implied four separate investigations –

4/ The criminally under-read “Russia Report” from the House Intelligence Committee (Devin Nunes) would help greatly with this question if the silly redactions were liftedhttps://t.co/e3bE8kxQUs — Nick Weil (@nick_weil) January 13, 2019

Now we know that the FBI had four separate investigations – one each on Flynn, Papadopoulos, Carter Page and Manafort. [This is why they were all targeted by Mueller – to attempt to find anything on these individuals to support their spying on them and Trump!] –

The report later clarifies: “In late July 2016, the FBI opened an enterprise Cl investigation into the Trump campaign following the receipt of derogatory information about foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos.” pic.twitter.com/zf4ZmTYdly — Nick Weil (@nick_weil) January 13, 2019

The FBI opened up an “enterprise” investigation – which refers to a special kind of investigation –

8/ If you take a look at the official FBI form which has to be filled out at the starting of an investigation, you see a few options. This one is from the opening of Hillary Clinton’s investigation pic.twitter.com/hLB3RiHhGO — Nick Weil (@nick_weil) January 13, 2019

10/ The House Intel report makes it clear that the Trump investigation was an “enterprise” investigation. They wouldn’t keep using that exact word if it wasn’t true — Nick Weil (@nick_weil) January 13, 2019

An “enterprise investigation” is not related to an individual – it’s rather used to obtain information on a crime family or drug ring –

12/ An enterprise investigation is meant for looking at stuff like drug trafficking where you need to look at the structure of a criminal organization from top to bottom. This is for an “enterprise”, an organization, not a specific person or multiple people — Nick Weil (@nick_weil) January 13, 2019

So the FBI opened up an “individual” type investigation on Carter Page –

14/ More clarification: “As part of the enterprise counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign, the Federal Bureau of Investigation opened an individual counterintelligence investigation Into Carter Page.” pic.twitter.com/gzgGFTXf3s — Nick Weil (@nick_weil) January 13, 2019

It appears that the FBI had an “enterprise” investigation on the Trump campaign [no doubt related to the Clinton paid for Fusion GPS fake dossier] and four individual investigations, all with code names –

16/ So, sub-inquiries. There was an overall enterprise investigation, then four “sub-inquiries” into specific people: Page, Papadopoulos, Manafort and Flynn And each of those *sub-inquiries* had a code name — Nick Weil (@nick_weil) January 13, 2019

The one entity that tied all the separate individual investigations together is the Trump campaign –

What organization ties those four people (Page, Papadopoulos, Manafort and Flynn) together? What “net” would catch all of them? The Trump Campaign That’s it. And Gowdy knows it — Nick Weil (@nick_weil) January 13, 2019

It looks like former Representative Trey Gowdy knew this based on his questioning –

20/ So everyone’s favorite part, What are the codenames? Crossfire Hurricane seems to be the name of the overall investigation but it might double as the name for the Papadopoulos “sub-query” or someone else — Nick Weil (@nick_weil) January 13, 2019

“Latitude” and “Dragon” were code names for two of the individual investigations [these people were dishonest and sick] –

22/ I have pointed out that the codename “Latitude” is mentioned in the Strzok-Page textshttps://t.co/KFAKwaRXFU — Nick Weil (@nick_weil) January 13, 2019

Overall in January we could report that the evidence showed one overarching “enterprise” investigation with four sub-queries or individual investigations all with separate code names



24/ The evidence is clear that there was one overall “enterprise” investigation and four “sub-queries” branching off of that, and each of those sub-queries had separate codenames. — Nick Weil (@nick_weil) January 13, 2019

So the lying FBI and DOJ would not accurately answer the US House of Representatives’ questions into how many investigations were there? They played word games rather than tell the truth. [They learned from their master Bill Clinton – It depends what the definition of is is!]

25/ Assigning separate codenames to certain people is a cute way to mitigate the fact that this was investigation of the TRUMP CAMPAIGN ORGANIZATION — Nick Weil (@nick_weil) January 13, 2019

We’re getting closer –

27/ FYI, this follows up to the article I helped with in Gateway Pundit by @joehoft from this morning:https://t.co/haOuGzMKPr — Nick Weil (@nick_weil) January 13, 2019

Now we know that we were right. The FISA report in its second paragraph states that the DOJ OIG looked into the investigation into President Trump’s campaign (Crossfire Hurricane) and four other investigations of Trump team members George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, General Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort –

The FBI committed numerous crimes in their efforts to prevent candidate Trump from winning the Presidency and then President Trump from governing.

The entire Obama Administration was corrupt and criminal in their actions. They spied on the Trump campaign to give them an advantage in the election and to possibly find dirt that the Hillary Administration could indict him on.

When Trump did the impossible – and won the election – they put in place their insurance policy – to accuse and indict President Trump on made up charges of being a Russian puppet in hopes of getting rid of the one person who could uncover all their previous crimes. These are very bad people!

