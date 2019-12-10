President Donald Trump should apologize to the FBI following the release of the Justice Department inspector general’s report, according to former FBI general counsel James Baker.

The report found no evidence that the FBI targeted Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign because of political bias, stating that the FBI did not try to infiltrate the campaign and that the “Steele Dossier” was not the basis for the investigation, though it did note that the FBI made errors.

“I think the president should apologize to us,” Baker told CNN‘s Chris Cuomo on Monday. “I respectfully ask him, I would ask him to apologize to me, to my colleagues, because the things he said are just wrong. And I think he should step up and do that at a minimum.”

He added, “The conclusions are quite clear that the president’s statements over these past several years were all wrong — that there was no hoax, there was no conspiracy to overthrow anybody, there was no sedition, there was no treason, there was no evidence of any of that.”

Baker described Trump’s attacks on him and his colleagues at the FBI as “traumatic,” though he said, “I have just resolved that I refuse to get down in the mud with anybody. I just refuse. It’s not what’s in the best interest of the country.”