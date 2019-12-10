Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh says that while the Democrats are claiming the report from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz found no political bias in the spy-on-Donald-Trump agenda under the Barack Obama administration, there’s more to the story.

The report only confirms that no one admitted a political bias, not that there wasn’t one, he said.

Further, it confirms the campaign assembled by the DOJ against a duly selected presidential candidate, and later legitimately elected president, mostly was based on made-up allegations from the Steele dossier, a document of allegations paid for by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton.

But what the document does confirm, significantly, is that Obama was at the center of the coup attempt, he said.

That’s known because fired FBI chief James Comey “acknowledge that he told Obama some of this,” and because U.S. Attorney John Durham, who has an open criminal investigation into the same issues, publicly said he disagreed with some of Horowitz’ conclusions.

“And I’m telling you that his statement, his claim that he disagrees – even though he respects Horowitz and all that yada yada, that he disagrees profoundly – with the conclusion that there was a justified reason to open this investigation and that there wasn’t any political bias,” Limbaugh said.

“Durham has kind of shown some cards and the cards that he has shown has people worried. I’m telling you, there are media people and people like Comey and others in Washington – despite their public appearances – who are quaking over what is going to be found.”

He continued, “I’m getting a little ahead here. In this IG report, Comey has acknowledged that he told Obama some of this. Now, we’ve always suspected that Obama was the tip of the iceberg on this thing. Obama was the tip, and from that everything flowed. So what’s the significance of Comey admitting that he told Obama? Because I’ll tell you, when it comes time to indict – when it comes time for the rubber to meet the road on this thing with the Durham investigation – Comey and McCabe and others are gonna be able to say: ‘Hey, Obama was in charge! Obama told us! Obama… Obama knew,’ because I guarantee you when it gets down to the nitty-gritty, we still have time for people to flip, and there’s gonna be some serious questions people asking themselves. ‘Do I want to go to jail to protect so-and-so? Do I want to go to jail? Do I want to spend the rest of my life in jail to protect X?’ So Comey admitting that he told Obama is already laying down a potential defense that it was simply following orders. They were all simply following orders, that Obama knew what was going on.”

Limbaugh noted the IG report “destroys”‘ the Steele dossier.

“They lied, the FBI, when applying for FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign. If you don’t know anything else (and if you don’t want to get caught up in the complications of it), in order to spy on a political campaign, you have to get a warrant. And you don’t go to a standard, ordinary district court judge. You have to go to the FISA court, secret court. You have to go there. What happens there is secret and private. Nobody knows about it, by law.”

He explained how the FBI took the Steele dossier, “all they ever had,” to get a warrant to spy on Carter Page, and the court rejected it.

The second time, “when six of Steele’s dossier memos arrived in the inboxes of the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigative team,” they got permission.

“The IG report says the FBI immediately sought to obtain warrants to spy on Carter Page, i.e., the Trump campaign, after they received elements of the Steele dossier,” he said.

The problem is that the FBI “knew” the dossier was bogus, “that Hillary Clinton had paid for it, and they did not tell the FISA court…” he said.

“This is all in the report, folks.”

He said the bottom line is that Durham’s repudiation of Horowitz’s conclusion “has people freaking out in Washington.”