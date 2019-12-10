Ghislaine Maxwell – the alleged madam for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – is planning to tell her side of the story in an interview with a major TV network.

Because that worked so well for Prince Andrew.

Maxwell is a British socialite who came into the international spotlight after she was accused of acting as a “pimp” for Epstein, who plead guilty in 2008 to procuring for prostitution a girl below the age of 18 and who was arrested earlier this year for alleged sex trafficking. He was found dead in his prison cell with a noose around his neck on August 10.

Maxwell allegedly found underage girls for Epstein.

The Sun exclusively reported that Maxwell has been talking to a major US network about an interview where she would defend herself and Prince Andrew, whose disastrous public interview in mid-November led to him being stripped of his royal duties and kicked out of Buckingham Palace.

A source told The Sun that Maxwell will claim Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, is lying about her relationship with the Duke of York.

“Ghislaine is in hiding and knows the only way to stop being hunted is to speak on her own terms,” the source told the outlet. “She will do a sit-down interview with a big US network and defend the duke. Apparently, she’ll say Virginia Giuffre is lying and Andrew never had sex with her.”

The FBI is investigating Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking and now that the infamous multi-millionaire is dead, Maxwell is apparently at the center of the probe. As The New York Post reported, Maxwell has not been seen in public since Epstein was arrested in July.

Maxwell is now considered to be a key witness in the allegations against Prince Andrew and has been accused by Giuffre of having forced her to have sex with the prince at Maxwell’s home in London back in 2001, the Post reported. More from the Post:

Giuffre recently tweeted for “all eyes” to look out for the woman she says should be “rotting in jail for her atrocities against me & so many other little girls she dragged into Epstein’s orbit!” Both the prince and Maxwell — who have reportedly remained in contact throughout the scandal — have denied any wrongdoing.

During Prince Andrew’s interview with the BBC where he tried to clear his name, the Duke of York claimed it was his “tendency to be too honorable” that led to his continued friendship with Epstein.

“There is … I mean I’ve gone through this in my mind so many times,” he said. “At the end of the day, with a benefit of all the hindsight that one could have, it was definitely the wrong thing to do. But at the time I felt it was the honorable and right thing to do and I admit fully that my judgement was probably colored by my tendency to be too honorable, but that’s just the way it is.”

Giuffre has since responded to Andrew’s denials by saying “He knows what happened.”