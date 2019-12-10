Jonathan Turley, a professor at the George Washington University Law School who testified before Congress as a legal expert on impeachment, says he and his “wife and dog” have all been threatened over his testimony.

“I know you received a lot of threats after what you did last week,” CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell said in an interview with Turley on Monday evening.

“And my wife and dog,” added Turley, who was the sole legal expert called by Republicans during the House impeachment inquiry.

During his testimony last week, the professor remarked, “I get it. You’re mad. The President is mad. My Republican friends are mad. My Democratic friends are mad. My wife is mad. My kids are mad. Even my dog seems mad, and Luna’s a Goldendoodle, they don’t get mad.”

O’Donnell noted this, saying, “You did talk about them during your testimony, to be fair, though. You did bring up your wife and dog being mad.”

“Yeah, but who would shoot a goldendoodle?” Turley replied. “Maybe a Shih Tzu, but not a goldendoodle. I mean, I don’t understand where the anger comes from. Although as an academic, the thought that you could talk about James Madison and that would be fighting words is something I haven’t seen outside of a law school.”