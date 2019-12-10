Ahmad “Andy” Khawaja and Hillary Clinton (Allied Wallet)

The Liberal Media covered up a HUGE liberal campaign donations scandal last week

A HUGE DEMOCRAT MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CAMPAIGN DONATIONS SCANDAL WAS BROKEN UP!

On Friday The Gateway Pundit reported on the news that Democrat operative and Robert Mueller chief witness George Nader was indicted for his involvement in illegal campaign contributions from foreign entities to the Hillary campaign in 2016.

The DOJ announcement is here.

But there is more to the story.

Bill Barr on Friday indicted eight individuals for illegally funneling foreign money to Adam Schiff , Ted Lieu, Hillary Clinton and several Democratic senators including Jon Tester, Cory Booker, Hillary Clinton, etc.

You can see all of the indicted Democrat donor Ahmad Khawaja’s donations here .

Khawaja donated OVER ONE MILLION DOLLARS to Democrat PAC Priorities USA!

The list is endless.

This is being covered up by the liberal mainstream media!

On Tuesday Rep. Adam Schiff and Democrats announced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

During the announcement Adam Schiff accused President Trump of cheating in the 2016 election and of soliciting a foreign nation to assist him in the 2020 election.

This comes less than a week after Schiff was found accepting foreign donations to assist his campaign in 2016!

Of course, the liberal fake news media will NEVER question Schiff or Democrats on their dirty foreign donations!

