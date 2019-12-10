On Tuesday, author Malcolm Nance, who co-wrote with noted Hollywood leftist Rob Reiner “The Plot to Destroy Democracy: How Putin and His Spies Are Undermining America and Dismantling the West,” then followed with a tome attacking President Trump titled, “The Plot to Betray America: How Team Trump Embraced Our Enemies, Compromised Our Security, and How We Can Fix It,” had a rough time at JFK airport, where he noticed something really disturbing: chocolate bars branded with President Trump’s name.

Nance tweeted, “At JFK airport Terminal 1 I found this display of Trump branded chocolate for sale. It’s been there for a long time. The staff told me not one piece has sold. Why would they think foreigners would spend money on his picture is beyond me.”

At JFK airport Terminal 1 I found this display of Trump branded chocolate for sale. It’s been there for a long time. The staff told me not one piece has sold. Why would they think foreigners would spend money on his picture is beyond me. pic.twitter.com/234cpus3D0 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) December 10, 2019

Daily Beast Contributor Cliff Shechter chimed in, “Or really anyone for that matter who is flying thru there. Maybe they should try an airport in Laramie, or perhaps Vladivostok.”

Or really anyone for that matter who is flying thru there. Maybe they should try an airport in Laramie, or perhaps Vladivostok — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) December 10, 2019

Cultural commentator Rachel Sklar echoed, “When I pass those displays I turn the chocolate bars around.”

When I pass those displays I turn the chocolate bars around. — (((Rachel Sklar))) ❄️ (@rachelsklar) December 10, 2019

Nance added, “Moscow Sheremtyevo airport is sold out.”

Moscow Sheremtyevo airport is sold out. 😉 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) December 10, 2019

Nance’s “The Plot to Betray America: How Team Trump Embraced Our Enemies, Compromised Our Security, and How We Can Fix It” is described in these conspiratorial words:

In The Plot to Betray America, Malcolm Nance, New York Times bestselling author and renowned intelligence expert, reveals exactly how Trump and his inner circle conspired, coordinated, communicated, and eventually strategized to commit the greatest act of treachery in the history of the United States: compromising the presidential oath of office in exchange for power and personal enrichment. Seduced by the promises of riches dangled in front of them by Vladimir Putin, the Trump administration eagerly decided to reap the rewards of the plan to put a Kremlin-friendly crony in the Oval Office.

The chocolate bars in question are made by Astor Chocolate, which describes them thus: “1.75 oz Belgian milk chocolate bar inaugural design to commemorate our 45th President Donald Trump – 2017.” Astor Chocolate is a family-owned business that was created in 1950.

Trump’s name has been branded on numerous objects through the years, and the Left’s hostility to seeing his name was demonstrated most recently last week, when Fox News reported that Pamela Karlan, the Stanford Law School professor who testified before the House Judiciary Committee in its impeachment inquiry, had previously stated that she once crossed the street just to avoid passing one of President Trump’s hotels. Karlan made those remarks at a meeting in 2017 of the American Constitution Society panel. As Fox News noted, “Video of the panel from two years ago resurfaced online after Karlan’s public testimony.”

Trump himself loves chocolate; as one site noted, “During his inaugural luncheon, Trump’s love of chocolate was apparent. It appeared in two dishes: as a sauce on the steak and in the chocolate souffle dessert. Trump also dined on chocolate cake with Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling it the ‘most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen.’ He also is said to prefer See’s candy.”

H/T Twitchy