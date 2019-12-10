CONFIRMED: Lindsey Graham Took Chairmanship of Judiciary Committee to Bury Democrat and Deep State Crimes

On May 1, 2019 Lindsey Graham, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, promised investigations on how the Mueller probe started.

He made the the comments during testimony by US Attorney General Bill Barr in front of the US Senate.

But Lindsey Graham lied.

Lindsey Graham is a fraud.

Lindsey Graham has scheduled NO COMMITTEE HEARINGS on the Deep State, FBI, CIA and has called no witnesses in to discuss Spygate, or the Ukrainian scandals including Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Mueller, Stefan Halper, George Papadopoulos, John Brennan, James Comey, Chris Wray, etc.

Lindsey Graham has no intention of confronting the latest criminal coup against this great American president.

In November Lindsey Graham told Sean Hannity he will call in corrupt liar Adam Schiff to testify before the US Senate.

On Sunday Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Maria Bartiromo he will end the impeachment process “as soon as possible.”

Lindsey will not investigate Schiff or Ukraine — he’s going to hide the evidence from the American public.

And now Lindsey Graham has doubled down.

Lindsey says he may not call ANY WITNESSES to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Lindsey Graham is going to giver the Democrats a pass.

Lindsey is going to give the anti-Trump CIA ‘whistleblower” a pass.

Lindsey Graham is going to give the Biden Crime Family a pass.

Lindsey Graham is a serial liar.

The post LIAR and TRAITOR Lindsey Graham Doubles Down — Says He Will Call “No Witnesses” to Senate Hearings, GIVES DEMOCRATS, DEEP STATE A COMPLETE PASS! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.