One police officer is dead and 3 others are wounded after a shootout in Jersey City on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the most recent reports, 6 people were found dead in a Kosher supermarket in a Jewish neighborhood.

Witnesses described the scene like a “warzone” with shots flying everywhere.

CBS New York reported:

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said police have found “multiple deceased” in a building police swarmed during the shootout, but did not provide specifics. Police had surrounded the building with heavily armed officers and armored vehicles. One of the injured officers had been shot in the shoulder and two others had shrapnel injuries. A civilian was also injured. The two suspects were also killed, along with three civilians. Their bodies were found in a kosher grocery store at Bayview Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard after an intense shootout with police. Police initially said they were looking for a man and a woman in the shooting. It began at roughly 12:45 p.m. at the Bay View cemetery. Sources told CBS2 the suspects were spotted at the cemetery in a rental van. Officers recognized them as being wanted for questioning in a previous homicide, sources said. That’s when the two suspects opened fire and drove to the grocery store, where a massive gun battle took place.

Just provided a brief update to press as scene is still active but secure. 2 officers struck by gun fire. One of the officers tragically has given his life. 2 other officers receiving medical treatment at the jcmc for injuries unrelated. Please keep these officers in your prayers — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 10, 2019

The shootout took place in a cemetery and corner store.

According to reports, the shootout took place in a Jewish neighborhood and the corner store was a ‘kosher’ store — 5 Jews were found dead inside of the store in a hostage situation.

WATCH: footage of the shootout:

One more video from earlier. We have not heard any shots in quite some time now @CBSNewYork Jersey City pic.twitter.com/1V1U3HjpJ9 — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) December 10, 2019

More footage of police moving in a line to take out the shooters:

JUST IN: Massive police response right now in New Jersey after active shooter was called in possible hostage situation. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/QXKRoUs0v3 — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) December 10, 2019

5 dead in a New Jersey Jewish grocery store — motive at this time is unknown.

The scene was described as a “warzone” by witnesses as shots were flying everywhere.

JUST IN: 5 dead in NJ Jewish grocery in what was described by witnesses as a warzone shots flying everywhere Hasidic community was hit hard. — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) December 10, 2019

DEVELOPING…

The post ‘Like a Warzone’ – Police Officer Killed, 3 Others Wounded in Shootout in Jersey City – 6 Dead in ‘Kosher Supermarket’ appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.