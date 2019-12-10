Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page sued the Justice Department and FBI over “unlawful” disclosure of her text messages with Peter Strzok and also fired back against President Donald Trump’s comments about her, saying the “unwanted media attention” from his remarks has “radically altered her day-to-day life,” Fox News reports.

Page became a frequent target of Trump’s after criticizing the president during his candidacy in 2016. Her text messages with Strzok, with whom she had an extramarital affair with, were made public in 2017.

“This man cannot be president,” Page wrote in March 2016.

“She just has to win now,” she said in a July 2016 message, referring to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. “I’m not going to lie, I got a flash of nervousness yesterday about Trump.”

In the complaint filed Tuesday, Page said she suffered damages, including “permanent loss of earning capacity due to reputational damage” and the “cost of therapy to cope with unwanted national media exposure and harassment.”

Additionally, Page says the release of her texts constituted a breach of the Federal Privacy Act and the messages were disclosed “to elevate DOJ’s standing with the president following the president’s repeated public attacks of the Department and its head, Attorney General Jefferson B. Sessions III,” the lawsuit says.