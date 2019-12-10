Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page filed a lawsuit against the DOJ Tuesday for violating the Privacy Act by “unlawfully” releasing text messages she sent to her FBI lover Peter Strzok.

Recall, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were both dismissed from the Mueller investigation in the summer of 2017 after DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz found out the two were having an extramarital affair.

It was also revealed that the two FBI lovebirds exchanged anti-Trump text messages while they were tasked to investigate “Trump Russia collusion.”

In what is believed to be the most damning text exchange between the FBI lovebirds was a discussion about an “insurance policy” to keep Trump out of office.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office…that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected…but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok text messaged to Page in an Aug. 15, 2016 exchange, referring to Andrew McCabe.

“It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” Strzok added.

Other profanity-laced text messages between Strzok and Page showed their contempt for Donald Trump.

Lisa Page argued in her lawsuit that President Trump and his allies have blasted her texts out in order to attack her, ‘fueling unwanted media attention that has radically altered her day-to-day life.’

Last month the DOJ released a letter revealing some juicy exchanges between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

The emails showed just how furious Peter Strzok’s wife was when she found out about her husband’s cheating ways.

Peter Strzok sent Lisa Page a panicked message saying, “My wife has my phone.” — Apparently Strzok’s wife was calling Lisa Page from his phone and leaving Page voicemails after she found hotel reservations and pictures revealing the affair!

“Your wife left me a VM. Am I supposed to respond? She thinks we’re having an affair. Should I call and correct her understanding? Leave this to you to address?” a panicked Lisa Page responded.

Strzok replied, “I don’t know. I said we were close friends and nothing more. She knows I sent you flowers. I said you were having a tough week.”

“I sued the Department of Justice and FBI today. I take little joy in having done so. But what they did in leaking my messages to the press was not only wrong, it was illegal,” Lisa Page said in a tweet on Tuesday.

