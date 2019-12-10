http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aCuEvDaC848/

President Donald Trump will hold a Tuesday evening rally in Pennsylvania hours after House Democrats introduced two articles of impeachment against him.

All times eastern.

7:05 PM: Vice President Mike Pence on stage to “USA” chants. Pence, giving his standard introductory remarks, speaks about three years of action, results, and “promises made, promises kept.” He says history will record that Trump established the United States Space Force and says Trump is the best friend the United States Armed Forces has ever had. He says Trump also understands that “national security begins with border security.” Pence also calls Trump the “most pro-life president in American history.” He now speaks about the booming economy and stock market under Trump. Pence says there are a lot of people trying to take credit for the USMCA but, “make no mistake about it, President Trump got it done.”

6:45 PM: Get your popcorn ready:

Massive crowd as always in one of the most important 2020 states:

Resistance ready to agitate:

Rain won’t stop Trump supporters from turning out:

