We reported this at The Gateway Pundit on January 11, 2017 after the junk Trump-Russia dossier was first reported on…

Here is the latest Fake News lie:

They actually believe this crap—

Trump partook in “golden showers” in Russia with prostitutes on a bed Obama once slept on… Russia then blackmailed Trump, not by asking for money or influence in his business deals, but by forcing him to run for president against all odds and win?

Here is the story that the CIA and idiots in the FAKE NEWS Media are pushing on America–

Here’s what they want us to believe — Let’s recount:

(Image from the leaked report)



** Obama has a meeting in Russia.

** Trump flies to Russia, finds out the hotel room Obama stayed in, and books it.

** Trump finds at least two hookers and invites them to Obama’s former hotel suite.

** Trump instructs the hookers to PISS ON THE BED because he hates Obama so much.

** Little did Trump know Putin had the entire room outfitted with video cameras.

** The Russian government now has video proof of Trump watching hookers PISS on a bed.

** Russian government tells Trump they will release the video if he does not run for president.

** Trump runs for president and against all odds and WINS the White House.

And no one questioned this report?

Seriously?

America, let’s face it. After eight years of Obama, we are in worse shape than we thought.

The FBI under James Comey and his crew of liberal elites ran with this junk Trump-Russia bullsh*t because they hated Donald Trump so much and knew better for the country.

On Monday in the IG report it was revealed, as we predicted, the Trump hooker golden shower story was completely made up in a bar over beers.

The FBI ran with it.

Dan Bongino discussed this unbelievable story on his podcast today.

This FBI ran with this offensive garbage story to take down the US President.

This was an attempted coup.

The perpetrators should be treated as subversives.

And the country needs to rethink our support for the FBI.

And… On top of that IG Horowitz says he saw no proof of bias by the FBI agents?

What complete bullshit!

