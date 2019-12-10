A MAN whose farts kill mosquitoes claims to have been signed up by insect repellent companies probing the secret of his killer gas.

Joe Rwamirama, 48, from Kampala, Uganda says boffins have launched a study into the chemical properties of his unique trouser toxin.

Apparently, Joe is known around the city as THE man to befriend if you’re sick of mosquitos

The odd job man says no one in his home village has ever contracted malaria because his powers knock out insects over a six mile radius.

If true, that would make his fallout zone larger than that of the atomic bomb which destroyed Hiroshima in 1945.

Local barber James Yoweri said: “He is known all over the city as the man who can kill mosquitoes with his farts.

“When Joe is around we all know that mosquitoes will vanish.

“He is respectful of people around him and will only fart when there are mosquitoes around which bring malaria. His farts gets rid of this disease.”

A Local chief who knew Joe, when he was growing up as a child, said he took him in to live with him during the malaria season and claimed no one nearby caught the disease.

The chief said: “I heard about Joe’s gift and I took him in to help mop out the mosquitoes infesting our surroundings.

“He respectfully drops these bloomers and it helped eradicate the insects. He does his thing and they drop – like flies.”

Joe said: “I eat ordinary food just like everyone else but no insect can lay a foot on me, not even a fly.

“I smell like a normal man and I bathe daily and my farts are just like everyone else, they are only dangerous to small insects and especially mosquitoes.”

Joe dreams of his marketing his gas and added: “Imagine buying a Raid can with my face on it!”

Claims that Joe’s wind has evolved to combat malaria emerged online yesterday – but the two companies linked to him were not identified and the claims could not be verified.

