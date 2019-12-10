Updated at 3:48 p.m. ET:

A police officer was shot and killed during a standoff between police and two armed suspects in Jersey City Tuesday afternoon.

Two other officers and a civilian were also wounded by gunfire but are currently in stable condition, according to a tweet by Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Original story below

Multiple New Jersey police officers have reportedly been shot by two suspects — a man and a woman — in a standoff near Jersey City Tuesday afternoon.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) tweeted an update to the active shooting situation at 2:24 p.m. ET after being briefed by law enforcement, confirming that multiple officers were shot.

According to the Associated Press, the neighborhood where the standoff took place, near Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue, has been placed on lockdown after heavy gunfire rang out for at least an hour.

All Jersey City schools have also been put on lockdown.

Law enforcement, including SWAT teams and ATF officers, have been deployed to secure the neighborhood. A video has surfaced showing the massive law enforcement response taking to the streets.

A local storeowner, Andy Patel, told the Associated Press that he heard consistent gunfire coming from just a few blocks away until around 2 p.m. ET.

“I can hear the gunshots. It’s like firecrackers going off. They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago. Then it stopped for like 20 or 30 minutes. The cops were clearing everyone off the streets,” Patel said.

NBC News is reporting that one officer was shot in the head and is in critical condition.

The New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association is asking for “lots of prayers” for Jersey City officers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.