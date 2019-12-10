During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that USMCA will, “in all likelihood,” come up after an impeachment trial in the Senate and that the Senate impeachment trial will start after Congress returns from Christmas break.

McConnell said, “So, let me start by telling you what won’t happen between now and the end of next week. We will not be doing USMCA in the Senate between now and the end of next week. That will have to come up, in all likelihood, right after the trial is finished in the Senate.”

McConnell later added that it isn’t possible to start an impeachment trial in the Senate before the Christmas break.

