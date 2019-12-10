Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — House Dems charge Trump with abuse, obstruction of Congress in impeachment articles Senate must take up Voting Rights Advancement Act without delay Krystal Ball: Is this how Bernie Sanders will break the establishment? MORE (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday that the Senate will not take up President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders urges impeachment trial ‘quickly’ in the Senate US sending 20,000 troops to Europe for largest exercises since Cold War Barr criticizes FBI, says it’s possible agents acted in ‘bad faith’ in Trump probe MORE’s trade deal with Canada and Mexico before the end of the year.

McConnell, outlining the to-do list for the chamber before senators leave for Christmas, said the trade deal was not on the list. He also said the Senate was unlikely to vote on the agreement until after an expected impeachment trial for Trump.

“We will not be doing USMCA in the Senate. Thy will have to come up in all likelihood after a trial is finished in the Senate,” he said.

The Senate was supposed to adjourn for the year by Dec. 13. They’ll now likely be in town through Dec. 20 because of the government funding deadline.

His announcement comes hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSanders urges impeachment trial ‘quickly’ in the Senate Tech legal shield included in USMCA despite late Pelosi push GOP senator warns quick vote on new NAFTA would be ‘huge mistake’ MORE (D-Calif.) announced she had reached a deal with the White House on the trade deal.

Pelosi’s announcement came after she and other Democrats set out two articles of impeachment against Trump, which the full House could vote on next week.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneLighthizer starts GOP charm offensive on Trump trade deal GOP senators worry Trump made ‘problematic’ concessions in trade deal On The Money: White House, Dems edge closer to trade deal | GOP worries about Trump concessions | DOJ argues Congress can’t sue Trump on emoluments | Former Fed chief Volcker dies MORE (R-S.D.), asked about not taking up the trade deal until next year, noted that “our members are going to want to review it.”

“It’s hard to see how there’s time to get it all done,” Thune added.

Trying to move the trade deal this year would likely draw pushback from Republican senators, who have signaled skepticism about the trade deal.

McConnell asked about the substance of the deal said “from my perspective it’s not as good as I had hoped.”