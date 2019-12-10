Billionaire Michael Bloomberg (D) is offering to pay campaign field staffers $6,000 per month, a job application for the position shows.

A field organizer application for Bloomberg’s campaign has piqued interest after it was revealed that he is offering to compensate the applicant with a $6,000 monthly salary, which comes to $72,000 annually, should his campaign last that long.

“As a Field Organizer you’ll execute the overall field strategy in each state and maximize the campaign’s outreach to key constituency groups,” the application states.

“A field organizer is the eyes and ears of the campaign and will be responsible for daily and weekly goals, all of which will be reported and tracked. This position will report to the Regional Organizing Director,” it continues.

Duties include:

Being accountable for reaching individual goals and metrics outlined in the field plan by Regional Organizing Directors.

Identifying and track field staff progress to daily and weekly goals.

Serving as a campaign representative within the state with community members, voters and volunteers.

The campaign requires the applicant to have one cycle of political field experience (or comparable experience), a “flexible, adaptive, and composed” attitude, and the ability to work under pressure, among other requirements.

“We’re proud to provide all Mike Bloomberg 2020 full-time employees with a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits coverage including health care, vision, and dental insurance,” the application states.

“Mike Bloomberg is paying FIELD ORGANIZERS $6,000 a month. If you don’t think money is impacting the elections, I know plenty of people willing to sacrifice their morals to get paid that much,” student activist and Chair of High School Democrats of Missouri Rachel Gonzalez wrote on Twitter, arguing that it is emblematic of a system “that allows billionaires to buy their way into elections.”

“Most of the other campaigns cannot afford to pay staffers that much. I guarantee most state-directors aren’t being paid that much either,” she added.

A recent Harvard/Harris poll shows Bloomberg trailing closely behind Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) with seven percent support:

National @Harverd/@HarrisPoll: Biden 29%

Sanders 16%

Warren 13%

Buttigieg 8%

Bloomberg 7%

No results for the rest of the candidates https://t.co/gzwTWrH42I — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) December 9, 2019

Bloomberg is currently in fifth place nationally with 5.3 percent support, Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics average showed.