A junior at Mason High School in Michigan says a teacher assaulted her during school hours last week when he allegedly pulled a “Women for Trump” pin off her shirt.

What are the details?

Sadie Earegood, 16, told WILX-TV that she was “really shocked” that teacher Paul Kato attacked her for her support of President Donald Trump. The teen says Kato started a struggle with her after questioning her about the “Women for Trump” pin she was wearing.

“He grabbed it and I pulled, I tried to push his hand away and he grabbed my shoulder,” Earegood recalled to the outlet. “[He] just kind of put his hand there, and then he started pulling more and more and I just started backing up.”

Kato was successful in removing Earegood’s pin, according to the student, and the teacher then put the pin on his own shirt upside-down, allegedly claiming it “belongs upside down,” Fox News reported.

[embedded content]

Student says teacher pulled off her ‘Women For Trump’ pin



www.youtube.com



Earegood and her mother went to the police about the incident, and filed a complaint.

“I made a criminal assault and larceny report against the teacher,” Earegood’s mother, Capi Earegood, told WSYM-TV. She said of Kato, “He had no right to put his hands on my child over a pin or anything else. The First Amendment gives everyone the right to express their freedom of speech. No one should get that upset about someone wearing a political pin.”

According to the outlet, Mason Police Chief Don Hanson confirmed his department is looking into an alleged assault on Dec. 5.

Mason Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki told reporters of the incident, “Once we have a complete understanding of the situation, we will take appropriate action.”