Twenty-five percent of Americans say they or a family member put off getting treatment for a serious medical condition in the past year due to the costs, a new Gallup poll reveals.

The record high-number is up from 19% in a Gallup poll a year ago.

Here are highlights from the survey results, released Monday:

36% of adults in households earning less than $40,000 a year put off treatment for a serious condition.

8% of all those polled say they or a family member put off treatment for a less serious condition in the past year because of the costs.

The poll, conducted Nov. 1-14, surveyed 1,015 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.