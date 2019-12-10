Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is using a testy exchange with a reporter over whether she hated the President to raise money for her re-election campaign — and set a trend in the process.

For a mere $39, you can now be the proud owner of a “Don’t Mess With Nancy” crewneck sweatshirt, featuring the Speaker’s signature.

“Don’t. Mess. With. Me,” the sweatshirt’s description says, simply. She’s hawking it alongside the hashtag, “#DontMessWithNancy.

Like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) before her, Pelosi is attempting to turn a testy confrontation into a little cash. Warren, of course, famously sold “Neverthless, She Persisted” products on her own website after Sen. Mitch McConnell used the phrase to describe Warren’s behavior after she was told that a “filibuster” she’d been holding wasn’t a filibuster at all and that Senate rules require she relinquish control of the podium.

Pelosi’s “Don’t Mess With Nancy” shirt is a reference to an exchange she had with a reporter late last week, which made waves not simply for its aggression, but for Pelosi’s claim that her “Catholic faith” prevented her from openly hating anyone, least of all President Donald Trump.

‘As a Catholic, I resent your using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone,” she snipped at reporter James Rosen, according to Fox News. “I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president. And I pray for the president all the time, so don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

Few people bought Pelosi’s tough talk. She’s gone after Rosen before, according to Fox, and Catholics on social media questioned Pelosi’s commitment to her faith, given that she’s an open and ardent supporter of unfettered abortion rights — one of the few issues Catholics cannot disagree on. The President himself mocked Pelosi’s claim that she “prayed” for him, suggesting that she was trying to present herself in the best possible light.

“She says she ‘prays for the President.’ I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district, Nancy,” he snapped late last week.

There’s one big difference, though, between Pelosi’s snap and Warren’s. Feminists quickly turned “Nevertheless, She Persisted” into a battle cry and sold their own handmade shirts and crafts with the catchphrase. Pelosi’s outburst hasn’t been as well recieved. The hashtag has a handful of entries, including at least one suggesting “Nancy Pelosi” would be a good name for a cat.

The “Don’t Mess With Nancy” offerings on Etsy are a bit less-than, limited to a few poorly designed tee shirts (and less than 60 products overall). “Nevertheless, She Persisted” merchandise is still selling, with around 4,000 entries.

Pelosi, for her part, is having a mixed Tuesday. Although she and other House Democrats unviled articles of impeachment Tuesday morning, their two charges were met with confusion rather than raucous cheers. Pelosi, apparently concerned the press wasn’t good enough also announced a decision on a new North American trade pact, without mentioning that the agreement will be tabled in the House indefinitely while it handles an impeachment vote.