Jerrold Nadler

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) announced on Tuesday evening that his committee will begin markup of articles of impeachment against President Trump on Wednesday evening at 7 PM ET and will conclude on Thursday evening.

Fox News Congress reporter Chad Pergram broke down articles of impeachment and the next steps the House Judiciary will take in their markup session.

A markup sessions is where the lawmakers will craft the articles of impeachment into legislative language.

Mr. Pergram said that the House Democrats may actually add other articles of impeachment during their markup session.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters and other liberal chairmen announced their Articles of Impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday morning.

— Abuse of Power

— Obstruction of Congress

That’s all they could come up with.

The full House is expected to vote next week and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) claimed the Dems do not plan to whip the impeachment votes.

However, not all Democrats are on board with impeachment which can pose a huge problem for Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Hoyer.

A group of 10 to 12 rogue, vulnerable Democrats are spooked and floating censuring President Trump instead of impeaching him, Politico reported on Monday.

The more progressive groups in the House and the “squad” are also unhappy with the two articles of impeachment and claim Pelosi didn’t go far enough to condemn President Trump.

“[B]y not including Trump’s bigotry, corruption, and self-enrichment, Democrats are telling the communities that Trump has terrorized that they are on their own,” CREDO Action co-director Heidi Hess said in a statement.

There are 31 Democrats who are representing districts President Trump won in 2016.

After three years of constant attacks and vicious assault be Democrats Trump voters have only grown in their support of this president.

These 31 Democrats WILL LOSE THEIR SEAT if they DARE to vote for this sham impeachment!

Here again is the list of the Endangered 31 Dems:

Via Paul Sperry

Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.)

Lucy McBath’s (D-Ga.)

Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.)

Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.)

Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa)

Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa)

Cindy Axne’s (D-Iowa)

Jared Golden (D-Maine)

Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.)

Haley Stevens (D-Mich.)

Angie Craig (D-Minn.)

Collin Peterson (D-Minn.)

Susie Lee’s (D-Nev.)

Chris Pappas’s (D-N.H.)

Jefferson Van Drew (D-N.J.)

Andy Kim (D-N.J.)

Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)

Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.)

Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.)

Max Rose (D-N.Y.)

Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.)

Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.)

Kendra Horn(D-Okla.)

Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.)

Conor Lamb (D-Pa.)

Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.)

Ben McAdams (D-Utah)

Elaine Luria’s (D-Va.)

Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.)

Ron Kind (D-Wis.)

A vote for impeachment is a vote to the unemployment line.

