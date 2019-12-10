(STUDY FINDS) — ATHENS, Ga. — Aspirin has been considered a cure all among Americans for decades. Aside from acting as an anti-inflammatory and pain reliever, it’s long been considered useful for people dealing with heart problems by helping prevent blood clots, which are the leading cause of heart attacks and stroke. Aspirin use is so widespread, that nearly a quarter of Americans report taking the medication everyday, even if they have no history of heart disease or stroke. However, a new study from the University of Georgia warns that much of Americans’ beliefs about aspirin’s preemptive heart benefits come from outdated research conducted decades ago, that wouldn’t be considered completely accurate today.

In fact, the study’s authors say that unless you’ve already suffered a heart attack or stroke, taking a daily aspirin may actually do more harm than good.

“We shouldn’t just assume that everyone will benefit from low-dose aspirin, and in fact the data shows that the potential benefits are similar to the potential harms for most people who have not had a cardiovascular event and are taking it to try to prevent a first heart attack or stroke,” explains study author and researcher Mark Ebell in a release.

