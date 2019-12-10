MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The last full moon of the decade could have special significance if you are into numerology.

The full moon will take place Thursday, December 12th, and the instant that the moon is full is 12:12 a.m.

Does it have special significance, or is it just a cool coincidence?

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the number 12 has special significance – depending on who you ask.

Consider this. There are 12 months in a year, and a day is made up of two 12-hour periods.

In numerology, the number 12 is related to completion, perfection, harmony, motivation, achievement and independence.

Only 12 people have walked on the moon and we can’t forget this, there are 12 days of Christmas!

Thursday’s full moon is called the “Cold Moon” or “Long Night’s Moon,” for the time of year when Winter really begins.