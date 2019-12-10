An Oklahoma City University School of Law student has been expelled for posting a flyer that said simply, “it’s okay to be white.”

OCU Police Director Bill Citty said that the student poses no threat to the campus, despite being expelled.

The student, who has not been publicly named, was already suspended when he posted the flyers on Halloween night, according to a report from the Oklahoman. After the flyers were posted, school officials watched security footage and quickly identified the student. They claim he violated terms of his suspension by being on campus.

“The reason you look into those types of things is you want to make sure the individual is not a threat to other students,” Citty told the Oklahoman. “You have to look into those issues in this date and time. People worry, students worry, staff worry, parents worry. You have to make sure.” “It’s okay to be white” flyers have popped up at campuses all over the nation in the last few years, as white men are constantly being put down by the media. The statement is frequently referred to as a “hate message,” though “Black Lives Matter” and other slogans are not only smiled upon, but encouraged. The flyer did not say “it is better to be white” or disparage any other races. “Citty wouldn’t confirm whether investigators determined the student to be a member of any white supremacist groups. The incident didn’t appear to be connected to Halloween or in retaliation to a Day of the Dead altar set up inside the school, as some students originally speculated,” the Oklahoman reports. The school police also contacted the Oklahoma City Police Department and urged them to interview the student.

