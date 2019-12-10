(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) — An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman is deciding to give up her dream of competing in the Olympics because of her determination to properly observe the Sabbath.

Bracha “Beatie” Deutsch, a mother of five from Jerusalem, has long dreamt of competing in the Olympics. As the winner of the 2019 Tiberias Marathon and the 2018 Jerusalem Marathon, Deutsch is on the cusp of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, that dream has been challenged after Olympic organizers announced on Wednesday, that due to a change of venue, the date of the women’s marathon will be rescheduled from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8.

Read the full story ›